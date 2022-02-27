Landshare Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.56 Million (LAND)

Landshare (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Landshare coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00003892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Landshare has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. Landshare has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and $196,197.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00036186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00109987 BTC.

Landshare Coin Profile

Landshare (CRYPTO:LAND) is a coin. Its launch date was March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,798,772 coins and its circulating supply is 1,747,235 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Landshare

