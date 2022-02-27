Lead Wallet Market Cap Reaches $865,839.47 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 27th. During the last week, Lead Wallet has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $865,839.47 and $37,141.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00046279 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,602.77 or 0.06919861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,587.46 or 0.99932010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00045547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00053666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003114 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

