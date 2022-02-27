Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LGGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Legal & General Group stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.70. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

