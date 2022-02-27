Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,621 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.11% of Lennox International worth $11,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in Lennox International by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lennox International from $294.00 to $258.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.57.

NYSE:LII opened at $264.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.92 and a 52-week high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.36. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $964.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 2,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.90, for a total value of $916,050.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.91, for a total value of $1,451,479.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,917 shares of company stock worth $3,168,553. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

