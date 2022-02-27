Lethean (LTHN) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last week, Lethean has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a market capitalization of $502,421.67 and approximately $166.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,102.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,656.95 or 0.06973167 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.12 or 0.00273271 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.65 or 0.00804811 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015897 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00072444 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007620 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.13 or 0.00399256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.09 or 0.00215435 BTC.

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

