LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,781 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.55% of LGI Homes worth $18,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 53.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,951,000 after purchasing an additional 60,088 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 51.5% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 9.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 2.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 9.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,693,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $125.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.35. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 14.86 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.60.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

