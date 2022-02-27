LHT Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 27th. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LHT has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. LHT has a market cap of $100,557.90 and $6.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00008904 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00009072 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000352 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000068 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars.

