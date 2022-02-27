Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Shares of LI stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,027,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,134,179. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $37.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.63 and a beta of 2.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Li Auto by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,842,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,864 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Li Auto by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Li Auto by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 258.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 124,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 41,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LI. Barclays began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Li Auto has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.49.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

