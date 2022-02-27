Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Stake Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,969 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.12% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $8,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIND opened at $17.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.76. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $21.91.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 81.95% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. StockNews.com raised Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other news, insider Trey Byus sold 11,697 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $214,172.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 12,444 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $231,582.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,746 shares of company stock worth $2,000,097 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

