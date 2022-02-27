Liquity Market Cap Tops $37.70 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Liquity has a total market cap of $37.70 million and $1.23 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Liquity has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One Liquity coin can now be bought for about $2.25 or 0.00005963 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00046024 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.86 or 0.06906159 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,913.91 or 1.00558068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00045989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00054156 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,767,673 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

