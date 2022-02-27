Liquity USD (LUSD) Price Reaches $1.01 on Top Exchanges

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $726.31 million and $11.59 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002594 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Liquity USD Profile

LUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

