Lobstex (LOBS) Price Down 30.5% Over Last Week

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for $0.0333 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 30.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $770,903.47 and $82,505.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,212,790 coins and its circulating supply is 23,137,364 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.