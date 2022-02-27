Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) is Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 2.1% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT opened at $409.49 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $414.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $374.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.34. The stock has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

