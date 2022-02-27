Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,153 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.68.

NYSE:LMT opened at $409.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $374.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $414.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

