Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 76,396 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,223,466,000 after buying an additional 543,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,965,680,000 after buying an additional 330,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $977,280,000 after buying an additional 311,657 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 30.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,071,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $369,798,000 after buying an additional 250,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 392.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,262,000 after buying an additional 231,483 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $409.49 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $414.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

