Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the highest is $1.29 billion. Logitech International reported sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year sales of $5.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on LOGI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Logitech International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Logitech International from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

Shares of LOGI opened at $74.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.22. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $69.92 and a 1 year high of $140.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

