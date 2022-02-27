Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,385 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.07% of Logitech International worth $10,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Logitech International by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $74.80 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $69.92 and a twelve month high of $140.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.22.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

