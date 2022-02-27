Loki Market Capitalization Tops $29.72 Million (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Loki has traded flat against the US dollar. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,223.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,664.12 or 0.06969768 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.25 or 0.00272745 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.01 or 0.00803179 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00015694 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00072647 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007642 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.09 or 0.00397894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.40 or 0.00215583 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

