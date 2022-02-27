Lossless Trading Down 20.7% This Week (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001130 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $16.12 million and $559,354.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00046379 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,612.54 or 0.06926508 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,614.11 or 0.99724529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00045757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00053786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003104 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars.

