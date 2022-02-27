Lotto (LOTTO) Trading Up 6.3% Over Last Week

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded up 41.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Lotto coin can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lotto has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Lotto has a total market cap of $19.53 million and approximately $3,688.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.29 or 0.00273966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015930 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000976 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000527 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Lotto Profile

Lotto (CRYPTO:LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars.

