LPL Financial LLC Buys 66,566 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,566 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.91% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $9,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 27,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 264,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 39,978 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 418.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 22,428 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a twelve month low of $37.91 and a twelve month high of $46.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.80.

