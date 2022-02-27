LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 545,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,730 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.94% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF worth $9,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,079,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,507,000 after buying an additional 76,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after buying an additional 35,620 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after buying an additional 17,185 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 297,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 19,464 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 296,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 14,242 shares during the period.

SMB stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.88. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

