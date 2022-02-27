LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $300.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $107.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $325.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.37. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.28 and a 1-year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $6,125,496.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,315 shares of company stock valued at $23,085,155. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.32.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

