Lua Swap (LUA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $32,385.00

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Lua Swap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges. Lua Swap has a market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lua Swap has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lua Swap

Lua Swap is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

