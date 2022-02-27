Lua Token Hits Market Capitalization of $5.03 Million (LUA)

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last week, Lua Token has traded flat against the dollar. One Lua Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lua Token has a market cap of $5.03 million and $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lua Token

LUA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. Lua Token’s official message board is medium.com/luaswap . Lua Token’s official website is luaswap.org/# . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Token Coin Trading

