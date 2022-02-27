Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.95 Million

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) will announce $92.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.20 million and the lowest is $92.50 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lulus Fashion Lounge will report full-year sales of $371.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $371.40 million to $372.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $474.45 million, with estimates ranging from $468.00 million to $478.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lulus Fashion Lounge.

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $106.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.45 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LVLU shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lulus Fashion Lounge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $15.09.

About Lulus Fashion Lounge (Get Rating)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lulus Fashion Lounge (LVLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Receive News & Ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.