Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.95 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) will announce $92.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.20 million and the lowest is $92.50 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lulus Fashion Lounge will report full-year sales of $371.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $371.40 million to $372.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $474.45 million, with estimates ranging from $468.00 million to $478.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lulus Fashion Lounge.
Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $106.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.45 million.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $15.09.
About Lulus Fashion Lounge (Get Rating)
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.
