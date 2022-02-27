Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.95 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Lulus Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) will announce $92.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lulus Fashion Lounge’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.20 million and the lowest is $92.50 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lulus Fashion Lounge will report full-year sales of $371.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $371.40 million to $372.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $474.45 million, with estimates ranging from $468.00 million to $478.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lulus Fashion Lounge.

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $106.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.45 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LVLU shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lulus Fashion Lounge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Lulus Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $15.09.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

