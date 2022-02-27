Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Position Cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,255 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Lumber Liquidators worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 50,923 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter worth approximately $458,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,991,000 after purchasing an additional 126,043 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 456.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 48,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $15.86 on Friday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $27.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $462.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.43.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $285.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile (Get Rating)

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

