Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) by 204.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 531,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,465 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Lyell Immunopharma worth $7,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 32.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61.

Several research firms have recently commented on LYEL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyell Immunopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

