LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 317.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,246 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $98.00 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.13.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

