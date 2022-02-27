Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,060 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.75% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $33,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the third quarter worth $70,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the third quarter worth $78,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 186.3% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the third quarter worth $200,000. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSGS shares. TheStreet raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Sports has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.50.

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $173.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.84. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $152.42 and a one year high of $207.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.68) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 905.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

