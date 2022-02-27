MakiSwap (MAKI) Market Cap Tops $1.37 Million

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $290,686.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. One MakiSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00045989 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.63 or 0.06887070 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,836.42 or 0.99930455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00046027 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00053885 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003113 BTC.

About MakiSwap

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MakiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

