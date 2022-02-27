Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Holdings Raised by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 215.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,883 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Malibu Boats worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth about $19,458,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Malibu Boats by 23.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 969,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,819,000 after acquiring an additional 186,177 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Malibu Boats by 94.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 205,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,488,000 after acquiring an additional 100,127 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth about $6,790,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Malibu Boats by 42.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 283,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,809,000 after acquiring an additional 83,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $69.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.69.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $263.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MBUU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

