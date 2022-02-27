MANTRA DAO (OM) Trading 11.5% Lower This Week

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $34.44 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0769 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 447,543,772 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

