Maple (MPL) Price Reaches $21.24 on Top Exchanges

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last seven days, Maple has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Maple has a market cap of $93.82 million and $2.46 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maple coin can now be purchased for $21.24 or 0.00055960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Maple

MPL is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,986 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

