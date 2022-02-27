Marlin (POND) Market Cap Achieves $20.61 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. Marlin has a total market cap of $20.61 million and approximately $19.34 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for $0.0280 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00046147 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.32 or 0.06944740 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,002.15 or 1.00145181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00045721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00054447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003106 BTC.

About Marlin

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

