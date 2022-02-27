Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Position in Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Vtex (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEX. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Vtex stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vtex has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $33.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $15.67.

VTEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vtex in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Vtex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vtex in a report on Saturday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

