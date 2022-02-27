Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Position in Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Vtex (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEX. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.72% of the company’s stock.
Vtex stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vtex has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $33.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $15.67.
VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
