Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Stake in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 125,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.67% of Dune Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Dune Acquisition by 3.1% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 103,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $608,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Dune Acquisition by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 749,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dune Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86. Dune Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $10.12.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

