Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,131,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,449,000 after acquiring an additional 781,505 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 54.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,825,000 after buying an additional 289,608 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.9% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 650,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,577,000 after buying an additional 42,198 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 580,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,083,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRI shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.30.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $101.19 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $85.15 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.78%.

Thomson Reuters Profile (Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.