Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Position in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 168,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.70% of Blue Apron as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 101,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 71.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,653 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Blue Apron by 20.7% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Blue Apron by 136.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 151,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 87,269 shares during the period.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Joseph N. Sanberg bought 357,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,002.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Matthew B. Salzberg sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $459,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,184 shares of company stock worth $2,059,215 in the last quarter. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blue Apron stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of -3.57. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.01 million for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 179.26% and a negative net margin of 18.79%.

Blue Apron Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm is involved in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.