Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,386 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.13% of Forrester Research at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,885,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,894,000 after buying an additional 39,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,227,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,215,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,772,000 after buying an additional 20,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,061,000 after buying an additional 18,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after buying an additional 119,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FORR. Barrington Research increased their price target on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of FORR opened at $51.74 on Friday. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.64 and a 12-month high of $60.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.41 and its 200 day moving average is $53.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $991.86 million, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

