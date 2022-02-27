Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,092 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,128,000 after purchasing an additional 218,096 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 675,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,013,000 after purchasing an additional 41,808 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

In related news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total transaction of $3,075,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 1,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $326,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,576 shares of company stock worth $4,407,487 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GPI opened at $184.61 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $143.00 and a one year high of $212.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.71.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.05 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 35.83%. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 4.66%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.20.

Group 1 Automotive Profile (Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.