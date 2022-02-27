Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,858 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Middleby by 112.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,582 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Middleby by 11.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,424,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,397,000 after buying an additional 249,752 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Middleby in the third quarter valued at $2,864,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Middleby by 30.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,418,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,868,000 after buying an additional 329,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Middleby by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,366,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,817,000 after buying an additional 112,685 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MIDD opened at $176.67 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.95 and a fifty-two week high of $201.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.41 million. Middleby had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.56.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

