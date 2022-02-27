Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,529 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 13,122 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 164.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,431 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Electronic Arts by 647.2% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,991 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $210,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,053 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,024,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $604,911,000 after buying an additional 600,788 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 927,311 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $133,375,000 after purchasing an additional 560,011 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $383,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,845 shares of company stock worth $4,422,295 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $128.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $148.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

