Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) by 136.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 39,435 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.22% of Aemetis worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aemetis by 184.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Aemetis in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Aemetis in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aemetis in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMTX opened at $11.69 on Friday. Aemetis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $388.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of -0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

