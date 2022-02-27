Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.21 Million in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 125,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.84% of Moringa Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Moringa Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Moringa Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Moringa Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Moringa Acquisition by 617.5% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 65,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 56,719 shares during the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Moringa Acquisition stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.18.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

