Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 181,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.37% of Acacia Research at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 78.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Acacia Research by 33.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Acacia Research in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Acacia Research in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the third quarter worth about $81,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Acacia Research news, insider Marc W. Booth sold 6,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $29,592.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason W. Soncini purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACTG opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.40 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36. Acacia Research Co. has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $7.60.

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

