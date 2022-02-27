Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 53.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 33.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.63. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their target price on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $103,363.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $3,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 228,349 shares of company stock valued at $9,130,031. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

