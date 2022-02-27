Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.13% of Standard Motor Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $146,112.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alisa C. Norris sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $289,373.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMP opened at $43.82 on Friday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average of $47.90.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $309.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is 30.08%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

