Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the third quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 101.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 54.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upwork alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. initiated coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

UPWK stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $39.50. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.16 and a beta of 1.87.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $98,103.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $31,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,326 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.