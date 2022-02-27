Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 37,987 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,987 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.45% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBW. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 11.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,878,000 after acquiring an additional 266,043 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $142,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Kretchmar sold 65,686 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $1,432,611.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,752 shares of company stock worth $1,937,077. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBW stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $337.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.99. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $23.50.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.55. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 36.85%. The company had revenue of $95.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

